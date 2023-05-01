Karen Mistakes A Customer For A Server And Threatens To Sue Him, Gets Ridiculed Hilariously

Why do we love sitcoms so much? Well, except for that laugh track, which is sometimes really infectious. In fact, we think we love them mostly for the set of ridiculous and awkward situations that the characters find themselves in – and we thank the heavens that we are not in their place.

We often call sitcom scripts far-fetched, and the characters a tad bit ‘cardboard’, but reality sometimes turns out to be much funnier. If you want proof, here’s a story about another Karen customer from the user u/russelg000!

The author of the post recently visited a tulip farm with his family and by the end of the event, everybody was tired and hungry

The dad found a hibachi place and decided to provide his toddler daughter with a high seat

Some entitled lady mistook the author for a server and started yelling at him despite his polite explanations

So when the hibachi chef came, they put on a small show together, to overall delight

The author pretended to be a negligent worker and the chef told him off quite naturally

Everyone around the table was cracking up at the show. Everyone but that very entitled lady…

So, the Original Poster (OP) says that a few days ago he and his family went to a tulip farm and had a great time (well, at least the OP’s kids liked it there – and that’s the most important thing, after all, isn’t it?) At the end of the event, as the author of the post recalls, the whole family was hungry and tired, so the dad was very happy to find a hibachi place.

Once the family was seated around the table, the author of the post wanted to find a high seat for his toddler daughter, and since all the waiters around were busy, he simply took an empty chair that he managed to find and carried it to his table. As it turned out later, this led to the current situation…

There was a couple sitting at the same table, and the woman apparently mistook the OP for an employee. At the very least, she began to talk about her food allegry in a raised tone, and told him that she would sue him if she felt bad. All the guy’s attempts to somehow explain to the lady that he did not work here were unsuccessful, and only the unruly woman’s husband calmed her down somehow and explained her mistake.

And then the chef came – and the real show began! Obviously, the restaurant staff saw and heard how the situation unfolded, and the chef decided to play along with the client. As they handed out food, they theatrically demanded that the OP assist them, stating that the man would have to work overtime. The author of the post turned out to be a man with a great sense of humor, so he accepted the “rules of the game” with pleasure.

Moreover, when all the clients finished eating, the chef defiantly handed the OP a mop, and he began to carefully wipe everything. Everyone around, including the “negligent employee”, literally rolled with laughter. Everyone except that entitled lady. She was practically red with anger and outrage – so the OP then came over and apologized for the little show they put on with the staff.

In fact, this was not enough for the woman, and she tried to throw a tantrum to the manager soon after, but she did not succeed there either. As for the OP’s family, the children and wife were completely delighted, and the rather tiring trip turned out to be a funny and memorable event for all of them.

Of course, food allergies are the kind of thing that should never be trifled with, and the FARE statistics are relentless – 1 in 10 adults and 1 in 13 children in America suffer from this health issue today. At the same time, sometimes an allergy exists only in the customer’s head – as, for example, happened in the situation with this server, whom a client literally immediately warned about her seafood allergy, only to order seafood pasta with her second remark.

Be that as it may, the client’s behavior towards another customer was quite inappropriate, especially since the author of the post immediately told the woman that he wasn’t an employee. Yes, the little show that the OP and the hibachi chef put on for everyone at the table may have been an overreaction, but firstly, it was really funny, and secondly, the absurdity technique proved its effectiveness in disputes a long time ago, and thirdly, the original poster ended up apologizing…

By the way, this was one of the main reasons for commenters’ approval of the author. “You are so mature for apologizing, I gotta give you props,” some people in the comments wrote. In any case, according to most commenters, the most important thing is that Karen was defeated, and the family had a wonderful time. “Great job, dad!” – this is the general conclusion of folks in the comments. By the way, the author of the post himself hesitates to call his offender a “Karen” – in his own opinion, she was perhaps just having a bad day… And what do you think?

People in the comments were also delighted with the story and praised the author for apologizing at the end