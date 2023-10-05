BP staff always have very fancy, third-person bios talking about their experience and interests, and the rest of us have anything from 'this lazy panda DIDN'T forget to write about itself' to... well, Madally's bio. Write yourself a staff-style bio!

#1 uhhh lets see.... idk if i can do this lol



shanila.pheonix_ has been a Bored Panda community member for about a year.



ok i cant think of anything past that😅

#2 MaximumKarmaSaint is a...uh...whatever, that's not important.

They are a creative mind, although they tend to get more creative than usual. Even though they have only been a member for four months, they have already contributed a lot to this site. Though maybe not big contributions...

#3 One Happy Doggo, or Ez, has been a community member on BP for about a year, contributing a couple random jokes and fun facts and basically nothing else. She lives in Tennessee, and spends most of her time on the internet either lurking on BP or making crappy content with her dogs on YouTube.

#4 FunnyBunny has recently entered Bored Panda, FunnyBunny enjoys cold weather and owns a keyboard. One of FunnyBunny's favourite activities is to draw flowers, FunnyBunny is also very skilled at rhythm games. FunnyBunny is an aspiring author and artist.





I tried :-(

#5 Magpie has been on Bored Panda for seven months. she enjoys reading, cuddling cats, listening to music, and baking. They currently reside in rural New Zealand.



I tried lol

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Bee has been on Bored Panda since 2021 with multiple accounts. They have successfully managed to have over 55,000 total points combined, and have gained popularity (somehow). They are a complete and total choir nerd who does theatre as well. They write occasionally and have written a contest-winning play. Born and raised in North Texas, they are a freshman in high school.

#7 UnimportantDog, also known as Imp, has been a Bored Panda user for a couple of months now. She is into drawing, scrolling social media, and dogs. She has poor mental health, and a masters in being weird.



thats all i can think of



also this post is really creative, i wish i could upvote 100x

#8 Mysterious is an avid reader, cellist, collector of earrings, owning more than 200 pairs, and also owns human teeth. They have a passion for knowledge, and are a pretty good baker. He is currently working on a Java program that allows a computer to play war against itself. Mysterious has been to 5 countries, and she has both played concerts and had anxiety attacks in multiple countries. Mysterious has not commited any federal crimes or been convicted of tax fraud, and he intends to get a degree in computer science, eventually.

ADVERTISEMENT