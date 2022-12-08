Hey Pandas, Would I Be Wrong To Create A Fund Me Page So That We Could Pay Off Our Bills?

My husband and I are both in our mid-60s with very bad health conditions. I know that there are people much worse off than us but I don't want to spend our last few years always worried about money. Would I be wrong to create a fund me page just to pay off our bills which are about $15,000? Most of them are medical bills. We don't have family that can help us and we're both on disability because of our health issues. Do I sound entitled or awful if I ask people just to help if I don't know us. Just asking for people's input thank you.