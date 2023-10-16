Share your thoughts on what made you pick the picture that is currently your profile photo.

#1 It's the character Lalli from webcomic Stand Still Stay Silent by Minna Sundberg. I picked him because he's kinda got the same vibes as me, and is finnish too, and my favorite character from the webcomic

#2 it was from this rlly funny comic i saw somewhere on twitter(yes i have a twitter its only for looking at other people's art). also ninja turtle obsession lol. i think i have creds in my bio

#3 A fellow Panda who went by the username Blue Mouse drew it for me

#4 Because I had to make it obvious I like pokemon, hence why my name is also the name of a pokemon and my bio talks about how much of a pokemon fan I am and I say, many times how much I love pokemon....did I mention I'm a pokemon fan? :P

#5 I saw it on here, and I like corgis, plus who doesn't want a destroyer of souls as their pfp?

#6 It matches my username

#7 👑Cause it so goofy ah, goofy ah pfp

#8 I drew it last month but ill probably change it

#9 I just want smth goofy as my pfp to draw

#10 I seached up donut clip art on google and saw one of a sloth and was like

'Cool'



I shouldve did a panda one tbh, but now ima sloth lol

#11 I chose mine because I secretly love the pool rooms, specifically the neon pool rooms. It looks so ethereal, and it would be surreal walking through there.

#12 I made it myself. I am the god of the elements so I made something that has yin-yangs (I love yinyangs) and they had all the elements- earth, water,fire and air

#13 Because I'm lazy lol

#14 becaus cta