15submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Why Did You Pick Your Profile Picture?
Share your thoughts on what made you pick the picture that is currently your profile photo.
This post may include affiliate links.
It's the character Lalli from webcomic Stand Still Stay Silent by Minna Sundberg. I picked him because he's kinda got the same vibes as me, and is finnish too, and my favorite character from the webcomic
it was from this rlly funny comic i saw somewhere on twitter(yes i have a twitter its only for looking at other people's art). also ninja turtle obsession lol. i think i have creds in my bio
A fellow Panda who went by the username Blue Mouse drew it for me
Because I had to make it obvious I like pokemon, hence why my name is also the name of a pokemon and my bio talks about how much of a pokemon fan I am and I say, many times how much I love pokemon....did I mention I'm a pokemon fan? :P
I saw it on here, and I like corgis, plus who doesn't want a destroyer of souls as their pfp?
It matches my username
👑Cause it so goofy ah, goofy ah pfp
I drew it last month but ill probably change it
I just want smth goofy as my pfp to draw
I seached up donut clip art on google and saw one of a sloth and was like
'Cool'
I shouldve did a panda one tbh, but now ima sloth lol
I chose mine because I secretly love the pool rooms, specifically the neon pool rooms. It looks so ethereal, and it would be surreal walking through there.
wait the pool rooms in the back rooms? same! neons are also my fav color pallet too! ur pfp is very pretty :DDD
I made it myself. I am the god of the elements so I made something that has yin-yangs (I love yinyangs) and they had all the elements- earth, water,fire and air
Because I'm lazy lol
becaus cta
My name, it was originally a different piece of artwork, but then I remade it (originally for a challenge) and chose it as my pfp! If you cannot tell, the thing shown in the picture is Saint.