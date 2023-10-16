Share your thoughts on what made you pick the picture that is currently your profile photo.

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

It's the character Lalli from webcomic Stand Still Stay Silent by Minna Sundberg. I picked him because he's kinda got the same vibes as me, and is finnish too, and my favorite character from the webcomic

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Tähtikarhu (he/him) 🇫🇮
Add photo comments
POST

#2

it was from this rlly funny comic i saw somewhere on twitter(yes i have a twitter its only for looking at other people's art). also ninja turtle obsession lol. i think i have creds in my bio

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
shanila.pheonix_
Add photo comments
POST
#3

A fellow Panda who went by the username Blue Mouse drew it for me

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Stardust she/her
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Because I had to make it obvious I like pokemon, hence why my name is also the name of a pokemon and my bio talks about how much of a pokemon fan I am and I say, many times how much I love pokemon....did I mention I'm a pokemon fan? :P

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Ditto
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

I saw it on here, and I like corgis, plus who doesn't want a destroyer of souls as their pfp?

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Bisexual Axolotls
Add photo comments
POST
#6

It matches my username

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Tiramisu
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#7

👑Cause it so goofy ah, goofy ah pfp

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
QuarterIntelligent
Add photo comments
POST
#8

I drew it last month but ill probably change it

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Eternal (4498s)
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

I just want smth goofy as my pfp to draw

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Crybaby
Add photo comments
POST
#10

I seached up donut clip art on google and saw one of a sloth and was like
'Cool'

I shouldve did a panda one tbh, but now ima sloth lol

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Do-nut touch da donut
Add photo comments
POST
#11

I chose mine because I secretly love the pool rooms, specifically the neon pool rooms. It looks so ethereal, and it would be surreal walking through there.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
CascadedFalls
Add photo comments
POST
anonplz avatar
shanila.pheonix_
shanila.pheonix_
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wait the pool rooms in the back rooms? same! neons are also my fav color pallet too! ur pfp is very pretty :DDD

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

I made it myself. I am the god of the elements so I made something that has yin-yangs (I love yinyangs) and they had all the elements- earth, water,fire and air

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
TheElementalGod️️
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#13

Because I'm lazy lol

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Isa's left eye
Add photo comments
POST
#14

becaus cta

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
all 4 paws
Add photo comments
POST
#15

My name, it was originally a different piece of artwork, but then I remade it (originally for a challenge) and chose it as my pfp! If you cannot tell, the thing shown in the picture is Saint.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
MaximumKarmaSaint
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish