1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Who Are Some People We Shouldn’t Idolise?
Who are people that society and media like films want you to get behind and support, but who are really the bad guys and villains in reality?
This post may include affiliate links.
I would say the pirates in any pirate film first. They're not heroic characters going for freedom. Pirates were murderers, rapists and thieves. I'd also add the Joker, especially Joequin Phoenix. Do we need reminding that he is a criminal? And then there's Scarface.