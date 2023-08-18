4submissions
Hey Pandas, When Was The Last Time Someone Annoyed You?
I want to know when was the last time someone annoyed you.
Whenever trolls think all opinions are equal, and that free speech means they are entitled to spew their hateful and incorrect opinions.
I was literally about to comment this. It's infuriating how trolls can turn the noble concept of free speech into a carnival of absurd toxicity, especially when it's toxicity that isn't condoned for certain sensitive topics. They can certainly benefit with a compass to find their way back from irrationality, inane thinking, and sometimes immoral tendencies and thoughts. If I could upvote this an infinite amount of times, I would but unfortunately I can't, so just take my measly one upvote. 😔
LOL almost the whole time for the last 24 hours. My car was in an accident *at the car repair place* and they have rendered it significantly less repaired than it was when it went in. It was driveable before, now it's not. They are somehow unable to match me with a suitable hire car despite the fact I can locate a choice of 12 on just one hire website at one location. They cannot give me those because... reasons? but they can offer me a car I am not physically licensed to drive and deemed it suitable. I am not allowed to see or know the list of cars they can see in order to tell them if any cars on that list are suitable, they have prepared a heavily filtered list of what they think I need (which clearly doesn't match my needs) and they have called me 14 times to ask me about my needs but it's not resulted in anyone being able to get me a working car. I'm disabled, I cannot get on buses. I have a major work project next week that I have been working on for literally years, there are ambassadors and embassies involved and I'm the only person who can do this, and they want to be able to talk to me about cars whenever it suits them, and if I don't pick up the phone they might just leave a car in my drive and throw the keys through the letterbox while I am out and I will be deemed to have "accepted" said car. Usually my husband can drive, but this all happened just after he broke his arm so he can't drive either. The only reason the car needed the repair is someone hit a golf ball at my car in the first place. When I get the car back it will have missed the inspection appointment so I will be unable to drive it anyway until I can book an inspection, which currently has a waiting list of many weeks.
I am constantly annoying myself. It is terrible to be me because it means being around myself 24/7. and being around myself means being around the most pathetic loser on the internet. I am nothing but a terrible person and you all should simply ignore me.
Furthermore, I want to utter my most honest apology. I am certainly acting like the worst person alive. The reason for this is that my real life is rather pathetic. I am a loser, I have zero friends and no purpose in life. I can only get some happiness sometimes by trolling you people. In my heart I know you are all so much better than me and that really kills me. I'm honest right now. I am a real piece of scum.
My toilet annoyed me when it FCKIN clogged as I’m taking a sht. This happens EVERY other week. MY TOILET IS BROKEN. No cap this is serious.