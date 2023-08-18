#2

LOL almost the whole time for the last 24 hours. My car was in an accident *at the car repair place* and they have rendered it significantly less repaired than it was when it went in. It was driveable before, now it's not. They are somehow unable to match me with a suitable hire car despite the fact I can locate a choice of 12 on just one hire website at one location. They cannot give me those because... reasons? but they can offer me a car I am not physically licensed to drive and deemed it suitable. I am not allowed to see or know the list of cars they can see in order to tell them if any cars on that list are suitable, they have prepared a heavily filtered list of what they think I need (which clearly doesn't match my needs) and they have called me 14 times to ask me about my needs but it's not resulted in anyone being able to get me a working car. I'm disabled, I cannot get on buses. I have a major work project next week that I have been working on for literally years, there are ambassadors and embassies involved and I'm the only person who can do this, and they want to be able to talk to me about cars whenever it suits them, and if I don't pick up the phone they might just leave a car in my drive and throw the keys through the letterbox while I am out and I will be deemed to have "accepted" said car. Usually my husband can drive, but this all happened just after he broke his arm so he can't drive either. The only reason the car needed the repair is someone hit a golf ball at my car in the first place. When I get the car back it will have missed the inspection appointment so I will be unable to drive it anyway until I can book an inspection, which currently has a waiting list of many weeks.