Although it often doesn't seem like it, bad things can and sometimes do have good results. Share your story!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

World War II, it greatly boosted the basically dead economy from the stock market crash of '29, made America a superpower (for better or worse), and started the baby boom of the 60s (again, for better or worse)

Report

1point
Gatorman
POST
Monty Glue
Monty Glue
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some 54 million people were killed? Err, what was the amazing result?

0
0points
reply
#2

Crappy runs, exercises, any physical crappy experience. What doesn't kill you makes you stronger and teaches you your limits.

Report

0points
THE BIGGEST O
POST
Bisexual Axolotls
Bisexual Axolotls
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I tried training for a 5K and the only thing I got was an asthma attack and a hatred of running lmao

0
0points
reply
#3

The holocaust

Report

-1point
Fly eater
POST
View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish