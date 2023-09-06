2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Morning Routine?
Do you get to the gym first thing to start your day off right? Or drag yourself out of bed just in time to get dressed before school or work? What's your go-to breakfast food? Do you shower in the morning? Share your routine with us.
This post may include affiliate links.
Snooze alarm
Snooze 3rd alarm
Snooze 6th alarm
Wake up
Callendar says its saturday
Go back to sleep
Up at 5, wash my face, get changed, do my makeup, go to hell— oops, I mean school