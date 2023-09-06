Do you get to the gym first thing to start your day off right? Or drag yourself out of bed just in time to get dressed before school or work? What's your go-to breakfast food? Do you shower in the morning? Share your routine with us.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Snooze alarm

Snooze 3rd alarm

Snooze 6th alarm

Wake up

Callendar says its saturday

Go back to sleep

Report

1point
Do-nut touch da donut
POST

#2

Up at 5, wash my face, get changed, do my makeup, go to hell— oops, I mean school

Report

0points
polar bear panda
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish