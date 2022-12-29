2submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s Your “Is It Just Me, Or…” Story?
This is a post where all pandas can post a "is it just me, or..." and other pandas will reply. I thought it would be nice, so people can receive confirmation that it isn't just them that does whatever they do or reacts the way they do. It should be fun!
Is it just me, or does anyone else spend their entire childhood wishing they were an adult but when they reach adulthood, realize that they want to be a child again?
I feel like I rushed through childhood to be independent but now I am realizing that I really want to be five again and my worst worry be where is my purple crayon.