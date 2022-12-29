This is a post where all pandas can post a "is it just me, or..." and other pandas will reply. I thought it would be nice, so people can receive confirmation that it isn't just them that does whatever they do or reacts the way they do. It should be fun!

#1

Is it just me, or does anyone else spend their entire childhood wishing they were an adult but when they reach adulthood, realize that they want to be a child again?
I feel like I rushed through childhood to be independent but now I am realizing that I really want to be five again and my worst worry be where is my purple crayon.

Allydog57
#2

I'll go first. Is it just me, or does anyone else hate the texture of sandpaper?

Verinder of the Valley
Allydog57
Allydog57
I hate rough sandpaper, but I can tolerate the finer sandpapers.

