Specifically, for example, the Renaissance, Medieval, Atomic, Classical, Bronze, Victorian, etc.

Also, if you see this, please say why as well!

 

Enjoy your day lovely pandas ❤️

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

I like reading about the Rig Vedic Society in India. It was very progressive compared to any other period in our history. Women had the freedom to choose their husbands and the age of marriage was 16-17 and there were no child marriages. Sati was only optional and widows were allowed to remarry. The caste system was very flexible and wasn’t determined by birth. Worship was also very easy as anyone of any caste were allowed to perform certain rituals which now only Brahmans are allowed to do

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Stardust she/her
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish