Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Period Of History?
Specifically, for example, the Renaissance, Medieval, Atomic, Classical, Bronze, Victorian, etc.
Also, if you see this, please say why as well!
Enjoy your day lovely pandas ❤️
I like reading about the Rig Vedic Society in India. It was very progressive compared to any other period in our history. Women had the freedom to choose their husbands and the age of marriage was 16-17 and there were no child marriages. Sati was only optional and widows were allowed to remarry. The caste system was very flexible and wasn’t determined by birth. Worship was also very easy as anyone of any caste were allowed to perform certain rituals which now only Brahmans are allowed to do