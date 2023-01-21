If there's a difference, of course.

#1

My favourite colour is coffee brown, especially with tan highlights, and the colour of my soul is neon yellow. You know the food dye that looks orangey red but it's actually just bright yellow with bits of orange at the edges? That's me

crowspectre (he/they)
#2

My favorite color is any shade of green, but especially a deep emerald green. Most of my friends believe that the color green represents me, because i wear so much of it. Either that green color or black would be the color that represents me.

EmbersAreOut
#3

My favorite color is blue, but I've had multiple people tell me that if you took orange (like a nice shade of it) I would be the human equivalent.

Bisexual Axolotls
