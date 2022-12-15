#1

When I was in sales-- people who would take long calls midconversation. They typically do that in a lineup of people when you're at a point in the process where you can't help someone new and make them wait.



Or people who skip lines/ blame you for something clearly out of your control.



As a dog trainer my pet peeve is people who refuse to follow instructions and then complain their dog didn't improve. Usually this is people who make excuses for their dogs ('I took Spot to the dog park so he's too tired to listen tonight' or 'Fido is having an off day he just isn't feeling signals so even though we're working signals I'll just say the commands so he gets some exercise').



A particular highlight was someone who refused to ever correct her dog or lure her dog into doing something because she thought either was cruel (neither are if you do it correctly obviously). So she'd say it and then just patiently wait until her dog unrelatedly sat and would openly tell me during the class that I was being "inhumane" by having expectations. She came to every week, complained every week about how adjusting the natural state of dogs is cruel and refuses to do some of the activities at all because they are "so bad for dogs' self esteem" (like recalls and retrieving), surprise surprise she failed and then she demanded a refund because her dog didn't improve.