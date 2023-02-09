Love it or hate it, Valentine's Day is coming up. Standard gifts are candy, chocolate, or jewelry, but I wanna hear about the worst thing you ever received.

#1

Nothing, at least from my partner. He "doesn't believe in" Valentine's Day, so it's a big fat zero at our house.

Lyoness
#2

I got jersey. heart-shaped box filled with--not chocolates--but beef jerkey.

Elaine Almquist
Andrei Marentette
I've been locked inside your heart-shaped box.

#3

I once gave my wife an inexpensive ring that had a small pearl mounted in a simple setting. She looked at it like I’d mounted a cat turd on a pop-top.

Stupid Flanders
#4

When I was in my 20's, my boyfriend gave me 'gold' hoop earrings that he said cost his whole paycheck. After 24 hours of wearing them, my earlobes were green.
Nice

T Barth
#5

honestly I don't see that the big fuss is about so I'm just going to spread a little positivity—I got my boyfriend and I a pair of inexpensive promise rings since we're long distance ☺️ even though they were $20, we both love them because it's the thought that mattered the most

steampunk dandelion
#6

I have two answers.

1. Rejection. Arguably the WORST thing that could have happened
2. I called a friend to play and he said he had other plans. RIP me

Andrei Marentette
#7

The first, and only time I got a Valentine's Day Gift. I got chocolate (from an anonymous person), and a prank text message from someone saying they were interested in me when I was in my senior year of high school.

Not a number I recognized, and they didn't identify who they were, and more importantly how they got my phone number. When they didn't tell me, and I said that I would block their number if they didn't answer my questions, they then revealed themselves as someone who used to be a friend.

Let's just say that she's no longer my friend after that joke.

CG
