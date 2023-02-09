Love it or hate it, Valentine's Day is coming up. Standard gifts are candy, chocolate, or jewelry, but I wanna hear about the worst thing you ever received.

#1 Nothing, at least from my partner. He "doesn't believe in" Valentine's Day, so it's a big fat zero at our house.

#2 I got jersey. heart-shaped box filled with--not chocolates--but beef jerkey.

#3 I once gave my wife an inexpensive ring that had a small pearl mounted in a simple setting. She looked at it like I’d mounted a cat turd on a pop-top.

#4 When I was in my 20's, my boyfriend gave me 'gold' hoop earrings that he said cost his whole paycheck. After 24 hours of wearing them, my earlobes were green.

#5 honestly I don't see that the big fuss is about so I'm just going to spread a little positivity—I got my boyfriend and I a pair of inexpensive promise rings since we're long distance ☺️ even though they were $20, we both love them because it's the thought that mattered the most

#6 I have two answers.



1. Rejection. Arguably the WORST thing that could have happened

2. I called a friend to play and he said he had other plans. RIP me