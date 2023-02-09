7submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s The Worst Gift You Ever Got On Valentine’s Day?
Love it or hate it, Valentine's Day is coming up. Standard gifts are candy, chocolate, or jewelry, but I wanna hear about the worst thing you ever received.
This post may include affiliate links.
Nothing, at least from my partner. He "doesn't believe in" Valentine's Day, so it's a big fat zero at our house.
I got jersey. heart-shaped box filled with--not chocolates--but beef jerkey.
I once gave my wife an inexpensive ring that had a small pearl mounted in a simple setting. She looked at it like I’d mounted a cat turd on a pop-top.
When I was in my 20's, my boyfriend gave me 'gold' hoop earrings that he said cost his whole paycheck. After 24 hours of wearing them, my earlobes were green.
Nice
honestly I don't see that the big fuss is about so I'm just going to spread a little positivity—I got my boyfriend and I a pair of inexpensive promise rings since we're long distance ☺️ even though they were $20, we both love them because it's the thought that mattered the most
I have two answers.
1. Rejection. Arguably the WORST thing that could have happened
2. I called a friend to play and he said he had other plans. RIP me
The first, and only time I got a Valentine's Day Gift. I got chocolate (from an anonymous person), and a prank text message from someone saying they were interested in me when I was in my senior year of high school.
Not a number I recognized, and they didn't identify who they were, and more importantly how they got my phone number. When they didn't tell me, and I said that I would block their number if they didn't answer my questions, they then revealed themselves as someone who used to be a friend.
Let's just say that she's no longer my friend after that joke.