1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Thing You’ve Said Out Of Context?
I keep a quote book and make bookmarks with weird things on them, and I'd like some inspo. Thanks!
This post may include affiliate links.
“Everyone dies at some point”
"It’s a bowl of diabetes."
“I have the final authority. I am the DOCUMENT OWNER!”
Kid 1: "Search if Grandpa Candy is gluten-free"
Kid 2: "That is going to scar my search history"
“I will send you to the land of Ms. Frizzle.”
“I am metaphor of foot! I am simile of foot! I am foot. I am the American metric system”
“Is your ASMR playlist people getting cremated?”
“Do you accept the deal to kill Doc McStuffins?”
“I want to live in an ice cube when I grow up"
i forgot to say, if you guys want more, lmk please