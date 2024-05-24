#1

Stoped at Arby’s to get some lunch. Payed and the worker handed me my small drink cup and said “it’s about a 15 min wait”. I take the cup and I walk over to the soda machine. Me being budget conscious and overly thirsty I get no ice and full it to the rim with Dr Pepper. I tell my 16yr old daughter how thirsty I am as I joke about how fast and how much I’m drinking. Saying how cold and delicious it is as she mocks the sound of me gulping sounds like I’m swallowing rocks.(running joke) she says it can’t be that good and plucks it out of my hand ask as takes a big drink her self. At this point Iv taking 3 massive gulping/drinks and she’s had on big chug and is sipping on it constantly as we wait for our number to be called. Once they call us she gets the food and I say “ I’ll refill the drink and add some ice since we drank it all”. Cup sloshing in my hand feeling very light, I pull the lid off and not a drop more could fit in the cup. It was completely full to the top so full I was spilling little bits out the side from taking off the lid. I was using the counter across from the soda machine so I had my back to where I would need to get the refill.My daughter walks up asking what the hold up is. She didn’t see me filling the cup or hear the ice machine. She looks at the open cup on the counter as so slowly says “why didn’t you get a refill”? We both just stood there looking at the cup completely confused. I don’t know what happened or how it happened to this day. We both didn’t known what to think about it so I pop the lid back on and we leave. Joking that maybe it will always magically refill.