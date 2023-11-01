I'll go first. My school blocked Discord and Snapchat for "P***ography". What's the weirdest thing your school blocked, and why?

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

well i can understand why your school blocked discord and snap cuz there are actually incidents like that.

but for our school, scratch(like the coding site). a CODING site. yeah, ik
yt, they block it in our middle school and sometimes they cant watch stuff for assignments.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
shanila.pheonix_
Add photo comments
POST

#2

Every Monday and Friday two people from eighth grade would give a speech, due to the size of eighth grade. In past years people would come up to introduce them, but now its just someones name on the board, the introducer doesn't even speak. I know its not something that is blocked but its dumb and something taken away.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
The Amazing Fluffernaut
Add photo comments
POST
#3

If you’re female, the correct pronouns are she/her

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-2points
Danyell
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish