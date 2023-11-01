3submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Or Dumbest Thing That Your School Has Blocked?
I'll go first. My school blocked Discord and Snapchat for "P***ography". What's the weirdest thing your school blocked, and why?
well i can understand why your school blocked discord and snap cuz there are actually incidents like that.
but for our school, scratch(like the coding site). a CODING site. yeah, ik
yt, they block it in our middle school and sometimes they cant watch stuff for assignments.
Every Monday and Friday two people from eighth grade would give a speech, due to the size of eighth grade. In past years people would come up to introduce them, but now its just someones name on the board, the introducer doesn't even speak. I know its not something that is blocked but its dumb and something taken away.
