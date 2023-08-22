1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s The Silliest Thing That’s Been Invented?
We normally take inventions for granted and we don't even realize that we do most of the time until the battery runs out or something. Some inventions could be very questionable and they may make you ask "who the heck thought that was a good idea?"
Who thought that they needed to make an egg cracker when you have a perfectly good counter or something that you can use like really is it that hard to smack an egg against a pan to crack it?