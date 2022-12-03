#1

I'll start. Many, many years ago, my family was in pretty dire straits. I was only a teenager at the time, but I was old enough to work because I had a work permit. I started walking at one end of the main drag, stopping at every single store, looking for a job. Nobody had a job for me, but one woman took pity on me and gave me bus fare so I wouldn't have to walk all the way back to where I started. It's been probably 60 years ago, but I still remember her kindness.