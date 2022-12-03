We read all the time about people being jerks. I'd like to read about people being nice. What's your best story?

I'll start. Many, many years ago, my family was in pretty dire straits. I was only a teenager at the time, but I was old enough to work because I had a work permit. I started walking at one end of the main drag, stopping at every single store, looking for a job. Nobody had a job for me, but one woman took pity on me and gave me bus fare so I wouldn't have to walk all the way back to where I started. It's been probably 60 years ago, but I still remember her kindness.

