#1 "Nobody in this world is entitled to treat you like s**t. Not even your parents." (my therapist)



Took me some time to process it, but then I moved away from my toxic, abusive family and went low contact. My health (both mental and physical) has significantly improved since then, along with my self-esteem.

#2 When planning your wedding people will do and say things even on your wedding day just to p**s you off. People will never remember the food, or the cake, the decorations or your dress. Just disregard them because it will be what you remember for years about your special day. If you just disregard all of it, and just keep focus on having fun, and the love you have for the one you are marrying, that will be the memory you will always carry with you. This is SO TRUE! I have been married for 30 years and all I remember is how much fun it was, how much laughter, how I didn’t care if anything happened to my dress after the pictures, and how my husband and I fell on the bed after the day was done, laughing about how exhausted we were from all the dancing and fun we had!

#3 There is no such thing as company loyalty to its employees; Everyone, EVERYONE, is expendable. A company will fire you on the morning, replace you by the afternoon, and forget your name by the end of the day. DO NOT settle in a job, always look for more. If they want to keep you the can offer more

#4 From my dad: “Some days it’s just better to… stay away from your mother.”

#5 1. There is no such thing as a fair fight, so never fight fair.

2. Try everything twice. The first time might have been a bad example.

3. In everything you do, there will always be someone better. So just be the best "you" that you can be and accept that there are times that you cannot win.

4. Other people cannot make you stressed or angry, only you can allow yourself to be stressed or angry. They are both forms of self harm.

5. It's smarter to say 'I don't know', than to think or pretend that you do

6. Don't p**s outside on a windy day

7. Don't fight the police on the streets, fight them in court

#6 Never wear foundation brighter than your teeth