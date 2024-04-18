#1 Chainsaws were invented to help women who were having a difficult time giving birth.

#2 3 out of 7 young men will be raped by a women before they turn 25. Look out fellas.

#3 That if you're lost at sea for a few days (and don't get eaten by sharks or succumb to hypothermia), your skin will start to breakdown. *shudder*

#4 Humanity will believe anything.

#5 That some people genuinely believe that aligning themselves with a would-be dictator will pay dividends of any kind. SMDH.

#6 There are certain tumors that can grow teeth and hair. They are called teratomas if I remember correctly.



Pigs are highly efficient at disposing of a human carcass. The only thing they leave behind are the teeth and bones.



Most of the universe will spend its life in darkness while the average temperature drops over time to absolute zero.



The Dutch ate their prime minister. An Aussie prime minister once went missing when he went swimming in the sea and was never seen again

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 There are over 12,000 nuclear warheads operational and active around the world, and not all of them are accounted for. And if you live in a major city or close to a large international airport, military facility, industrial complex, infrastructure or communications hub or a large power plant, chances are there is a warhead pointing at you right now.

To cap it all off, there have been several instances of these weapons going off by accident and computer errors falsely alerting an attack.

#8 We in Europe have to deal over international safety with a tired, old American man or with a tired, old American man.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 When I was 11 years old, I went to the zoo and hadn't had the talk yet... I saw giraffes make love and I learned so much... I wish I didn't know the process. I couldn't take my eyes off it it.

#10 The government is corrupt.

#11 cruise ships have morgues