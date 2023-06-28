#1

This happened pretty recently, maybe around a year ago. I was walking back from the bathroom across the hallway from my bedroom. Once I got to my bedroom, I shut the door behind me, but when my door was opened just a crack I noticed my cat glaring at me. She was sitting near the bathroom I had just come from. I didn’t really like my cat at the time so I slammed the door before she had a chance to come inside my room. I turned away from the door, but that’s when I realized my cat standing behind my bed. All the other doors leading to my bedroom were shut completely and locked. This freaked me out, especially because this isn’t the only strange encounter I’ve had with that cat.