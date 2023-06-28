What’s the weirdest, most frightening thing that’s happened to you that you had no explanation?

#1

This happened pretty recently, maybe around a year ago. I was walking back from the bathroom across the hallway from my bedroom. Once I got to my bedroom, I shut the door behind me, but when my door was opened just a crack I noticed my cat glaring at me. She was sitting near the bathroom I had just come from. I didn’t really like my cat at the time so I slammed the door before she had a chance to come inside my room. I turned away from the door, but that’s when I realized my cat standing behind my bed. All the other doors leading to my bedroom were shut completely and locked. This freaked me out, especially because this isn’t the only strange encounter I’ve had with that cat.

2points
Lex <3 (they/them)
#2

I was in a pizzeria and it suddenly just caught fire. Then I was in a mall, then that caught fire. I’ve been burned on-well..I’ve been burned tw-I mean..I’ve been burned 3 times, 3 times. I won’t let it happen again. Wait. Did I leave the stove on? Well..cra-

2points
ialwaySCAMeback
#3

Not really that frightening but a big pain and nuisance. 1.The bones in my feet pop out of place every now and then. Its extremely painful when the pop right out of place and often hit and damage a nerve but often they just move a little.
2. I sometimes forget to breathe and then have to gasp for air. I have some sort of problem with the connection between my brain and lungs and have to manually breathe faster when running or doing other exercise.

1point
Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
