We all have at least one...

#1

My mom, after having a hysterectomy told me very enthusiastically "The cribs empty but the play pens open!" Followed by her unique loud laugh. Aw mom, no couth on that woman haha😆

Bonesko
#2

My dad was drinking, when he drinks he gets either very sad or very blank, but he came into my room. Look me dead In the eyes and STARTED CRYING, I asked if he was alright and he wanted to tell me the ice cream I bought was “really fricken bussin”. He’s in his 40s….

Ddie
