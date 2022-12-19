#1

My best would definitely be Harry Potter #5 Order of the Phoenix because that is my least favorite book in the series, and they made my personal favorite movie in the series. Clearly, I like the movie better. My worst would be Artemis Fowl. It is so bad. It strays way too far off from the plot of the book. Not only this, but it makes Artemis seem way more emotional than he is in the book. Plus, when it is relevant to the plot, it uses exactly what the book says and I hate that. By the way, Artemis Fowl got an 8% on Rotten Tomatoes.