What is it?

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

when i was 7, me and my sister really really wanted a hamster, so my parents said we could get one. it wasn’t easy to get them to say yes, we researched a ton about them and even made little presentations. but then we learned that hamsters were illegal where i live. so we asked for a guinea pig and did the same thing, and even though we lobbied for like a year, they always said no.

Report

1point
the big dipper ️
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish