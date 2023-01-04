1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s That One Story You Can Just Never Find A Good Time To Say?
What is it?
This post may include affiliate links.
when i was 7, me and my sister really really wanted a hamster, so my parents said we could get one. it wasn’t easy to get them to say yes, we researched a ton about them and even made little presentations. but then we learned that hamsters were illegal where i live. so we asked for a guinea pig and did the same thing, and even though we lobbied for like a year, they always said no.