Share something you learned about or did recently that made you think "I think that's really neat and I'd like to do that."

I went to a monster truck rally just yesterday for the first time ever and now I desperately want to participate in one. I want to drive a monster truck so f*****g bad. For some reason I don't even care if it's dangerous, I want to do it.

Black Pearl
32 minutes ago

