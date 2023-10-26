type in something you said/did.

#1

So in elementry school, being a young las i told a small lie that hasnt stopped...

So i moved to my new house at the start of first grade, being that my old county is boring and i wanted be a cool new kid i told everyone i was from halfway across the country (louisiana to be exact) i told them i was born there which isnt true as my parent were the ones born there...

I thought it ended but a kid came up to me at the beginning of my señior year asking that i was born out of state right...

Its been going on for so long i cant stop it, but id gladly tell internet strangers :D

Do-nut touch da donut
#2

literally almost everything besides my personal info

shanila.pheonix_
#3

A lot of my trauma and how I cope with it

Isa's left eye
#4

I recently tried sh for the first time

Icelandic_Fart (he/him)
annamurphy avatar
Do-nut touch da donut
Do-nut touch da donut
Community Member
1 day ago

No ice, dont do that, it wont help anything itll only hurt you so please no

#5

Almost nightly nightmares. If I know you, I’ve probably seen you die.

polar bear panda
endragon07 avatar
Red PANda (she/they)
Red PANda (she/they)
Community Member
1 day ago

Apparently sleeping in a cold room can increase your chance for nightmares? Maybe if you sleep in a warmer room/have more blankets that would help? Idk idk what your bedroom looks like/what temperature it is

#6

Probably anything I feel will change the way my friends view me, even if my rational self knows it won't

The Amazing Fluffernaut
#7

I’ve been having a lot of existential dread recently, and intrusive thoughts about mortality. I’m approaching my senior year of high school, and I feel like I have to decide what my life will be and my life’s purpose right now and I don’t know what that is. I feel lazy, I can’t get anything done that I want to do cuz ADHD and i try to calm down and live in the moment and not worry about the future but when my brain fixated on something it’s kinda hard to stop it from spiraling. It’s either dissociate and numb myself which is bad or be present and anxious which is also bad :(

Red PANda (she/they)
#8

That I aggressively believe being Christian is very cultish, all of the religions revolving around jesus and god are crazy if you think about it,how you have to worship a man you've never met, and if you do something he says not to, your damned to hell for all eternity, and how some people can talk to god and tell you what to do, whilst others can't? please don't downvote or hate, just my opinion that I've been wanting to share.

Axisgaymtf
endragon07 avatar
Red PANda (she/they)
Red PANda (she/they)
Community Member
15 hours ago

That’s fair, with what the Church has become nowadays. Nobody can tell you what to do and be like “God says you should do that” cuz that would technically be taking the Lord’s name in vain unless you have like a Bible verse to back it up (although Bible verses can be interpreted many different ways since it’s symbolic and translations bring up a whole different problem) I myself am a non-denomination Christian (my beliefs line up the best with the Quakers in the sense that I rely on my sense of intuition, my conscience, and what feels right and signs that I believe to be from God), and I take preists’ teachings as merely advice on how to do that (depending on if it feels right, like if they’re teaching something like women are made for having babies and that is their purpose, which has happened once believe it or not, I’m obviously going to take it with a grain of salt). I think many churches nowadays are too corrupt to properly practice faith, and that’s why I’m on the fence about

#9

Everything about how I hate my life

River wolf (she/her)
#10

I wear women's shapewear.

Dave Ryan
#11

how depressed i get sometimes

MadameMalfoy
#12

My gender (tho I did just send a letter to my pen pal! Hopefully she'll be accepting) and that I self harm sometimes. I'm fine telling people online but there's no way in hell I'd tell anyone irl
Btw do not self harm. Please find healthy coping mechanisms that hurt yourself or anyone else. If you have self harmed please reach and get help. You are loved and people care about you ♡

ꪑꪖᦋᩏỉꫀ (ᡶꫝꫀꪗ/ꫝꫀꪹ)
#13

As the therapist of my friend group, they rarely know my problems. Yesterday for the first time I told them (their problems are all about that one guy looking at them for a millisecond while mines are like- my depression lol) went horrible

ThatBlackNightingale
#14

How sometimes I’m just not fine. I’m getting too depressed now and it will be a while before I’m back to my normal state but I don’t want to do anything bad during my depressed state. The urges are there but they’re weak for now

Stardust she/her
