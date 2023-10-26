#1 So in elementry school, being a young las i told a small lie that hasnt stopped...



So i moved to my new house at the start of first grade, being that my old county is boring and i wanted be a cool new kid i told everyone i was from halfway across the country (louisiana to be exact) i told them i was born there which isnt true as my parent were the ones born there...



I thought it ended but a kid came up to me at the beginning of my señior year asking that i was born out of state right...



Its been going on for so long i cant stop it, but id gladly tell internet strangers :D

#2 literally almost everything besides my personal info

#3 A lot of my trauma and how I cope with it

#4 I recently tried sh for the first time

#5 Almost nightly nightmares. If I know you, I’ve probably seen you die.

#6 Probably anything I feel will change the way my friends view me, even if my rational self knows it won't

#7 I’ve been having a lot of existential dread recently, and intrusive thoughts about mortality. I’m approaching my senior year of high school, and I feel like I have to decide what my life will be and my life’s purpose right now and I don’t know what that is. I feel lazy, I can’t get anything done that I want to do cuz ADHD and i try to calm down and live in the moment and not worry about the future but when my brain fixated on something it’s kinda hard to stop it from spiraling. It’s either dissociate and numb myself which is bad or be present and anxious which is also bad :(

#8 That I aggressively believe being Christian is very cultish, all of the religions revolving around jesus and god are crazy if you think about it,how you have to worship a man you've never met, and if you do something he says not to, your damned to hell for all eternity, and how some people can talk to god and tell you what to do, whilst others can't? please don't downvote or hate, just my opinion that I've been wanting to share.

#9 Everything about how I hate my life

#10 I wear women's shapewear.

#11 how depressed i get sometimes

#12 My gender (tho I did just send a letter to my pen pal! Hopefully she'll be accepting) and that I self harm sometimes. I'm fine telling people online but there's no way in hell I'd tell anyone irl

Btw do not self harm. Please find healthy coping mechanisms that hurt yourself or anyone else. If you have self harmed please reach and get help. You are loved and people care about you ♡

#13 As the therapist of my friend group, they rarely know my problems. Yesterday for the first time I told them (their problems are all about that one guy looking at them for a millisecond while mines are like- my depression lol) went horrible