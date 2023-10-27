2submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Did That Made You Say, “What Was I Thinking?”
Is there something you've done in your life that you look back on and realize could have gone really bad? Were you naive about something and years later, you thought, wow, that could have had a different outcome?
What's something you cringe about when you think back on it?
When I was 21, I moved from a small safe town in Oklahoma to the outskirts of St. Louis. I was very naive about things and one day while walking around, just exploring the town I was in, a guy probably a few years older than me stopped to talk. Me being friendly, walked and talked with him for awhile and somehow he invited himself over to my apartment.
I was just trying to make friends so even though it made me a little nervous, I let him in. We chatted while I put up a Christmas tree and he called his friend and told him that he was "kickin it with a white chick."
He eventually left and i never saw him again. But looking back, I mentally kicked myself. The things that could have went so wrong by inviting a stranger into my empty apartment. I was just so used to the safe country life. But that quickly changed after a few more months of living there.
Little 9-year-old me decided that nobody could hurt me if I pushed everyone away.