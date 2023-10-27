#1

When I was 21, I moved from a small safe town in Oklahoma to the outskirts of St. Louis. I was very naive about things and one day while walking around, just exploring the town I was in, a guy probably a few years older than me stopped to talk. Me being friendly, walked and talked with him for awhile and somehow he invited himself over to my apartment.

I was just trying to make friends so even though it made me a little nervous, I let him in. We chatted while I put up a Christmas tree and he called his friend and told him that he was "kickin it with a white chick."

He eventually left and i never saw him again. But looking back, I mentally kicked myself. The things that could have went so wrong by inviting a stranger into my empty apartment. I was just so used to the safe country life. But that quickly changed after a few more months of living there.