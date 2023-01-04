Total honesty here, what song reveals your soul?

#1

"Fine on the outside" by Priscilla Ahn.... I swear this song is about me and my place in this world.... It's uncanny how much it reflects my life.... Can't hear it without crying, but I have to hear it daily, it grounds me....

2points
K- THULU
#2

Wow, this was a really tough task but it was also fun!

I first made a list of songs that are somehow "emotionally charged" for me, and then I listed the most important requirements for a song to be truly "mine."
-must be on the "goth spectrum“, because that‘s what I am
-must be good to dance to, because I’m constantly restless and dancing is the only means for me to really calm down
-must be about desperation and fighting, because that‘s what my life has always been about
-must be a song I really, really like (obviously)

And *drumroll* the song that meets all of these requirements is….

„Battles“ by Minuit Machine

(It‘s a bit on the optimistic side, though, but that fits, too, because that‘s how I appear to be on the outside.)

1point
Birgit M
K- THULU
K- THULU
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Have to look that one up!!

0
0points
