"Fine on the outside" by Priscilla Ahn.... I swear this song is about me and my place in this world.... It's uncanny how much it reflects my life.... Can't hear it without crying, but I have to hear it daily, it grounds me....

#2

Wow, this was a really tough task but it was also fun!



I first made a list of songs that are somehow "emotionally charged" for me, and then I listed the most important requirements for a song to be truly "mine."

-must be on the "goth spectrum“, because that‘s what I am

-must be good to dance to, because I’m constantly restless and dancing is the only means for me to really calm down

-must be about desperation and fighting, because that‘s what my life has always been about

-must be a song I really, really like (obviously)



And *drumroll* the song that meets all of these requirements is….



„Battles“ by Minuit Machine



(It‘s a bit on the optimistic side, though, but that fits, too, because that‘s how I appear to be on the outside.)