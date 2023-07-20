5submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s One Show You Wouldn’t Skip The Intro To?
When watching a show on a streaming platform, it usually prompts us to skip the intro to get straight to the show, but what's one show that you'd never skip the intro to?
This post may include affiliate links.
The Fresh prince of Bel Air, song always gets me groovin!
young sheldon. By the time you hit the skip intro button there's only like two seconds left.
the good place
The anime series "Log Horizon" season 2 cause my favorite band, Band Maid, do the song....
It's totally kickass!!!!
Hunter x hunter it's the only anime intro that I've ever liked (I'm about to get a shitload of judgement for that XD) there's a reason that they NEVER changed it