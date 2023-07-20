When watching a show on a streaming platform, it usually prompts us to skip the intro to get straight to the show, but what's one show that you'd never skip the intro to?

#1

The Fresh prince of Bel Air, song always gets me groovin!

Scented Hand Soap
#2

young sheldon. By the time you hit the skip intro button there's only like two seconds left.

Il think of a username soon
#3

the good place

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
#4

The anime series "Log Horizon" season 2 cause my favorite band, Band Maid, do the song....
It's totally kickass!!!!

K- THULU
#5

Hunter x hunter it's the only anime intro that I've ever liked (I'm about to get a shitload of judgement for that XD) there's a reason that they NEVER changed it

MissMushroom (she/her)
