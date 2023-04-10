Good or bad, or even just entertaining! Spill the tea.

#1

For me, my school dance is coming up soon and I'm excited for that! On the bad side, I feel like s**t about my apperance lately, since I have allergies and look like s**t due to those, plus over spring break I had a lot more sugar/unhealthy food then I normally do, and I feel like it's catching up to me, since a jumpsuit I bought a few weeks ago is already a little tight.

awww i'm sure your school dance will go great ;3 don't beat yourself up about your appearance, I'm sure your beautiful and you seem like a really nice person

#2

I'm done with my degree start my summer holidays in three weeks! I can't wait to start my master degrees as i will finally be specialising in what i love and what i want to do! and i have so many ideas to draw and write and musics i want to learn to play on my accordion and i just think i'm going to have nice holidays so i'm looking forward to it a lot ˆˆ
On the minus side, I am having pain in my left knee so i can't go up on pointe shoes in my dance class, so here's to hoping it's just a tendonitis and not permanent bone damage due to ballet...

