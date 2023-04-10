2submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s Happening In Your Life Right Now?
Good or bad, or even just entertaining! Spill the tea.
For me, my school dance is coming up soon and I'm excited for that! On the bad side, I feel like s**t about my apperance lately, since I have allergies and look like s**t due to those, plus over spring break I had a lot more sugar/unhealthy food then I normally do, and I feel like it's catching up to me, since a jumpsuit I bought a few weeks ago is already a little tight.
awww i'm sure your school dance will go great ;3 don't beat yourself up about your appearance, I'm sure your beautiful and you seem like a really nice person
I'm done with my degree start my summer holidays in three weeks! I can't wait to start my master degrees as i will finally be specialising in what i love and what i want to do! and i have so many ideas to draw and write and musics i want to learn to play on my accordion and i just think i'm going to have nice holidays so i'm looking forward to it a lot ˆˆ
On the minus side, I am having pain in my left knee so i can't go up on pointe shoes in my dance class, so here's to hoping it's just a tendonitis and not permanent bone damage due to ballet...