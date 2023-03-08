4submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s An Obscure Band Or Artist That You Like?
What's a band or artist that you listen to that no-one has heard of?
Greeeen and Syudou. Greeeen is a group of Japanese dentists that got together and made a band. Not joking. Syudou is a VOCALOID music producer and a singer.
Jeez, just about 75% of what I listen to comes under that heading.....
Well, here's a few...
ELEANOR - a japanese gothic rock band.... Just awesome dark, heavy, melodic rock....and the singer, Shiori Vitus....OMG, she is a fkn force of nature.....
DARKHER - how can I describe Darkher? Bleak, moody, minimalist, dark folk..... Beautiful, earthy, gothik soundscapes you can just lose yourself in.....
and......
BAND MAID!!! the greatest Heavy Rock band in the world today.....
If you know you know, if you don't you need to..... This all girl band from Japan just Rock with a capital R!!!
Just awesome!!!
I'll leave it at that, or I'll be going all night.....
( oh, and VOICE OF BACEPROT....all girl ,heavy rock/ metal band from Indonesia.... Nothing cooler than 3 moslem girls playing kickass heavy rock....)
In flames. Amazing metal band
Rappers and parody songs on yt and stuff that I listen to occasionally. Such as Aaron Fraser Nash or Living Tombstone or Freshly Kanal and stuff like that