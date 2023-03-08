#2

Jeez, just about 75% of what I listen to comes under that heading.....

Well, here's a few...

ELEANOR - a japanese gothic rock band.... Just awesome dark, heavy, melodic rock....and the singer, Shiori Vitus....OMG, she is a fkn force of nature.....

DARKHER - how can I describe Darkher? Bleak, moody, minimalist, dark folk..... Beautiful, earthy, gothik soundscapes you can just lose yourself in.....

and......

BAND MAID!!! the greatest Heavy Rock band in the world today.....

If you know you know, if you don't you need to..... This all girl band from Japan just Rock with a capital R!!!

Just awesome!!!

I'll leave it at that, or I'll be going all night.....

( oh, and VOICE OF BACEPROT....all girl ,heavy rock/ metal band from Indonesia.... Nothing cooler than 3 moslem girls playing kickass heavy rock....)