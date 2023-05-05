#1

here are some of mine:



1. bruce springsteen, i'm on fire



Hey little girl, is your daddy home?

Did he go and leave you all alone? Mhmm

I got a bad desire

Oh, oh, oh, I'm on fire

Tell me now, baby, is he good to you?

And can he do to you the things that I do? Oh no

I can take you higher

Oh, oh, oh, I'm on fire



😦😦😦



2. The police, every step you take

Every breath you take

And every move you make

Every bond you break

Every step you take

I'll be watching you

… Every single day

And every word you say

Every game you play

Every night you stay

I'll be watching you