Hey Panda’s, What’s A Song You Really Liked Until You Actually Listened To The Lyrics?
here are some of mine:
1. bruce springsteen, i'm on fire
Hey little girl, is your daddy home?
Did he go and leave you all alone? Mhmm
I got a bad desire
Oh, oh, oh, I'm on fire
Tell me now, baby, is he good to you?
And can he do to you the things that I do? Oh no
I can take you higher
Oh, oh, oh, I'm on fire
😦😦😦
2. The police, every step you take
Every breath you take
And every move you make
Every bond you break
Every step you take
I'll be watching you
… Every single day
And every word you say
Every game you play
Every night you stay
I'll be watching you
"Informer" by Snow I thought it was a song with a bunch of weird jibberish. Now I know he's talking about being falsely accused of smuggling drugs and the invasive process he had to go through. The visuals are too... uncomfortable, and I'm not sure if I'm supposed to find it humorous or outraged, or what? Awkward.