Like we have Maanantaikappale. I'll explain it in the comments. Its straight translation is something made on Monday. Meaning something that is a defective item.

#1

Finnish: Kalsarikännit: "Underweardrunk" To get drunk at home in your underwear.
also related is: Välikuolema! "in-between death" To pas out during a long drinking session, waking up and continuing. this is the little "in-between death"

Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
#2

Maanantaikappale. Its straight translation is something made on Monday. Meaning something that is a defective item. Its referring to the common belief that products made on Monday are of lower than average quality.

Rinso the Red
Rinso the Red
Community Member
Hah! Where I'm from, we always assumed defective items were made on a Friday because everyone was burnt out by then and rushing to get done for the week.

#3

Finnish: Sataa kuin Esterin perseestä – "To rain like from Ester’s a*s" Meaning its raining a lot.

#4

Crazy is as crazy does

Dawn Passamichalis
