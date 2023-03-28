Like we have Maanantaikappale. I'll explain it in the comments. Its straight translation is something made on Monday. Meaning something that is a defective item.

#1 Finnish: Kalsarikännit: "Underweardrunk" To get drunk at home in your underwear.

also related is: Välikuolema! "in-between death" To pas out during a long drinking session, waking up and continuing. this is the little "in-between death"

#2 Maanantaikappale. Its straight translation is something made on Monday. Meaning something that is a defective item. Its referring to the common belief that products made on Monday are of lower than average quality.

#3 Finnish: Sataa kuin Esterin perseestä – "To rain like from Ester’s a*s" Meaning its raining a lot.