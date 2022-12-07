#1

Some people might hate me for this but the comic nerds like myself won’t. Black Adam. I was super excited to go watch it because one of my favorite heroes Dr. Fate was gonna be in it and the movie itself looked so cool. Then I watched it..and for those of you that haven’t seen it. Spoilers. The movie itself was mediocre and super hyped up. But what really made me not like it was Dr. Fate’s death! He lost! He died! He’s a god level hero and he got killed by a nobody just so black Adam could look powerful! They nerfed Dr fate so much! Pierce Bronsman was a great Dr fate and if the character was represented well then the movie would have been better. But honestly how do you kill a god level hero!? Dr. Fate would whoop Sabbac and Black Adam! He’s gone toe to toe with the F*****G Spectre! WTF DC!?