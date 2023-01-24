#1

A few days ago, my second little cousin was born. As a youngest sibling and a person who loves kids, I've always wished I was an older brother and my little cousin- now cousins- are the closest I can get. I'm super excited to get to know her- and she'll be the first and possibly only person in my family to only know me post-transition.

Much smaller-scale, I got my ears pierced two days ago and I look great (as always but now with earrings). I've wanted earrings since I was a kid and I'm very happy to have my ears pierced.

Basically, I'm very happy rn.