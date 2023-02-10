Mine is water slides. My parents made me go down one (it was like a funnel?) in the pitch dark. It was terrifying

#2

Right now fear of talking to my friends. I am going through some tough time. Don't want to bore them anymore with my sad state right now. But at the same time I have developed a new fear of losing them because I am not keeping in touch with them. Sounds stupid to me but not able to overcome it. Mind playing mind games. Sorry for the rant