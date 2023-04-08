2submissions
Hey Pandas, What Would You Do With Your Life If You Had All The Money You Could Ever Need?
If you had the money to do whatever you wanted, how would you live, what would you do every day?
Answering my own question, I would buy an abandoned school or large area and spend my time turning it into a complex of playgrounds, community gardens and shops for small businesses. If I had all the money I would ever want, I would want to make a place where community is encouraged and kids can enjoy themselves. Also I would live in a VW van because they are cool.
Get Cats, many more Cats