If you had the money to do whatever you wanted, how would you live, what would you do every day?

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Answering my own question, I would buy an abandoned school or large area and spend my time turning it into a complex of playgrounds, community gardens and shops for small businesses. If I had all the money I would ever want, I would want to make a place where community is encouraged and kids can enjoy themselves. Also I would live in a VW van because they are cool.

Report

0points
GhostlySnail
POST
#2

Get Cats, many more Cats

Report

0points
il think of a username soon
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish