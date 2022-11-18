I had friends set me up on a blind date years ago. I talked to him on the phone for a month before agreeing to meet him. He said he had put on the typical "holiday 5" but had joined a gym, and told me he drove a Lincoln. I met him at a restaurant where I saw his "holiday 5" had been accumulating for decades, and his Lincoln was 20 years old with a missing fender. I ordered a cocktail and he said, "I don't like to spend money on that stuff. I always drink water." Then he asked the waitress for "any cheap specials" they had. (This was Applebees for Pete's sake!) I told him I'd pay for my own dinner since that seemed to be an issue, whereby he called the waitress over, asked if we could order a bottle of wine, and changed his order from just an appetizer to a steak. He spent the entire meal talking about himself and the fact that he needed to live with his mother to take care of her but he was in the market for a girlfriend who'd be willing to quit her job to stay home to do that for him. When the bill came I reminded the waitress we had separate checks. He was upset, to say the least. I reminded him that I was paying for MY dinner, not his. HE ordered the wine and upgraded to a steak. I had a burger and one glass of wine. The waitress comes back, I pay my bill and get up to leave. He is now grabbing me by the arm and screaming at me. Says "I can't afford this sh*t!" The manager comes over, I explain everything and leave. Later that night my friend calls to tell me he was actually arrested because he couldn't afford to pay the bill, and I should have never embarrassed him like that. We haven't spoken since.