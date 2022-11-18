2submissions
Hey Pandas, What Was Your Worst Date Ever?
I had friends set me up on a blind date years ago. I talked to him on the phone for a month before agreeing to meet him. He said he had put on the typical "holiday 5" but had joined a gym, and told me he drove a Lincoln. I met him at a restaurant where I saw his "holiday 5" had been accumulating for decades, and his Lincoln was 20 years old with a missing fender. I ordered a cocktail and he said, "I don't like to spend money on that stuff. I always drink water." Then he asked the waitress for "any cheap specials" they had. (This was Applebees for Pete's sake!) I told him I'd pay for my own dinner since that seemed to be an issue, whereby he called the waitress over, asked if we could order a bottle of wine, and changed his order from just an appetizer to a steak. He spent the entire meal talking about himself and the fact that he needed to live with his mother to take care of her but he was in the market for a girlfriend who'd be willing to quit her job to stay home to do that for him. When the bill came I reminded the waitress we had separate checks. He was upset, to say the least. I reminded him that I was paying for MY dinner, not his. HE ordered the wine and upgraded to a steak. I had a burger and one glass of wine. The waitress comes back, I pay my bill and get up to leave. He is now grabbing me by the arm and screaming at me. Says "I can't afford this sh*t!" The manager comes over, I explain everything and leave. Later that night my friend calls to tell me he was actually arrested because he couldn't afford to pay the bill, and I should have never embarrassed him like that. We haven't spoken since.
"I've got a friend you'll really like" - The opening words to an evening where a girl I really fancied 'friendzoned' me by introducing me to her best friend. It was a weird three sided date (she insisted on coming along herself to make sure her friend would be OK, but didn't bring a partner of her own). The girl was, without a word of exaggeration, like a female version of Trump.
Opinionated, mouthy, unpleasantly rude to just about everyone (even her friend), racist, sexist, every kind of 'ist' you could list and she also had a faint smell of onions about her that just infected everything within a 500 yard radius (which made the 'dinner date' even more difficult to stomach). It was a pong that just took up residence in your nose and didn't quit. I could still smell it for days afterwards despite repeated showers and even shoving a vicks stick up my nose.
She also drank like a trooper, swiftly racking up shot after shot, getting more and more drunk and loud and obnoxious. They say time passes differently when you're enjoying yourself, and differently when you're enduring abject misery, and my god that evening felt like it went on forever.
At the end of the evening she tried to kiss me and I sort of awkwardly ducked out of the way and ended up accidentally headbutting her in the chin which made her cry, and by cry I mean "emulate the noise a wildebeeste would probably make if you tried to introduce a traffic cone to its hind quarters forcibly"
The date sort of crumbled apart as I ran for my bus, apologising as I ran.
Her friend (the original girl I had a crush on) emailed me the next day to tell me that I was rude and obnoxious but could apologise by arranging a second date. Needless to say that did not happen.
First date. He said, "I really want to sleep with you tonight," and put his arms around me from behind in a tightening grip. last date b/c I floored his sorry a*s. Note to everyone: Don't grab anyone from behind. You may be "strong", but we may have PTSD and react by trying to kill you with our teeth and elbows. So I was *his* worst date, from what I later heard. Good. Creep that he was.