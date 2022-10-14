#2

Realizing very recently that I still have a lot of life ahead of me and that there IS a way to make changes and get out of the situation I thought I was going to be stuck in for the rest of my life. My whole outlook has done a 180. And while I am still in a bad situation now, I am hopeful for what is coming next rather than stagnating and waiting for whatever this is to end. This is the first time in over 20 years that i have been excited about my future. I'd say that is a HUGE win.