Tell me! Now!

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

Thankfully I have outgrown this toxic behaviour, but when I was 5-8 years old, I would threaten to kíll myself if my sibling didn't play with me. Absolutely fúcked up, and I don't know where it came from, but holy shít, I'm glad that I realised how bad a thing it was to say.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
lasagne of death
Add photo comments
POST

#2

kissed my best friend (at the time, we were set to become step sisters) on a dare in a glass shower (water not running, clothes on ofc)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Faye Drewit
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish