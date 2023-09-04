#1

One average summer afternoon with my puppy (she was around 3-4 months at the time) and I was home alone with my brother. My dad had ordered pizza for us so we could have something to eat, and when it was delivered, I was putting it in the oven. But before that, I left my pup outside while I was putting the pizza away (I assumed I would only be gone for a few seconds, so I didn’t tie her on something) but I started kind of struggling putting the pizza in, so I was gone for like a minute maybe. But when I went back outside, my puppy was nowhere, and I ran I tell you I RAN around the property screaming her name and checking EVERYWHERE. Nothing. I was nauseous and my heart was beating so fast and I was legit about to call the police when I heard her bark. Turns out she was in the driveway and the pizza delivery guy hadn’t seen her, so she could have been killed, since he was driving a big SUV and really wasn’t exactly looking where he was going, since I live in a very rural area, so he assumed everyone had big yards and fences everywhere. Not me. So I’m glad to this day she wasn’t run over.