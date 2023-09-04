2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Was The Scariest Moment You’ve Ever Had With Your Pet?
What was the most terrifying moment you’ve ever had with your pet? It could be your dog almost getting hit by a car, not being able to find your cat, or waking up hearing your pet cry in pain, anything that ever happened to you!
One average summer afternoon with my puppy (she was around 3-4 months at the time) and I was home alone with my brother. My dad had ordered pizza for us so we could have something to eat, and when it was delivered, I was putting it in the oven. But before that, I left my pup outside while I was putting the pizza away (I assumed I would only be gone for a few seconds, so I didn’t tie her on something) but I started kind of struggling putting the pizza in, so I was gone for like a minute maybe. But when I went back outside, my puppy was nowhere, and I ran I tell you I RAN around the property screaming her name and checking EVERYWHERE. Nothing. I was nauseous and my heart was beating so fast and I was legit about to call the police when I heard her bark. Turns out she was in the driveway and the pizza delivery guy hadn’t seen her, so she could have been killed, since he was driving a big SUV and really wasn’t exactly looking where he was going, since I live in a very rural area, so he assumed everyone had big yards and fences everywhere. Not me. So I’m glad to this day she wasn’t run over.
TW:blood, illness//My cat (watson), is a senior. He isn’t a very energetic cat and was very angry when we adopted our kitten baby . Now sometimes kittens will get eye infections if they were adopted , baby got this infection and once while they were fighting baby may have infected watsons eye. That evening we were getting ready for bed when we noticed bloody paw prints in the hallway, my mom checked on watson and saw his paw and eye bleeding. The next day we took watson to the vet for treatment, we learned his eye was infected and for the next 3-4 months we had to give him eye drops. Now he’s luckily all healthy again and whenever he is mad someone isn’t giving him attention he will squint his (originally infected) eye