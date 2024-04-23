#1

Quite a few actually. One of them was when I was in second grade, and I had Pneumonia (Why is that so hard to spell? Anyway), I had to get my blood drawn. They numbed it first, but I was so panicked that I really thought it was going to hurt, even though it was numbed. It didn't hurt, but it was a traumatizing experience.



Another time I've been hurt (this is more mentally hurt than physically hurt) was when my cat died. He was my BFF, and he died. I got over it, and now he's been reincarnated in my stuffed animal (who looks like him) :)



These last two are probably the most physical pain I've ever felt. When I was 10, I was at a sports camp and me and my friends were running around under the bleachers. Suddenly I feel an intense pain in my shoulder, unlike anything I've ever felt before. I can't even describe it. It was SO PAINFUL. At first, I thought it was a wasp. It wasn't. Then I thought it was a Hornet. It wasn't. It was a YELLOW JACKET. I didn't go back to sports camp after that.



And this last one happened really recently. I sprained my ankle jumping on a trampoline. I'm pretty sure I jumped into the stratosphere, I was SO HIGH UP. Then I landed awkwardly, and my ankle swelled to three times its size. It hurt REALLY BAD!! I'm doing better now, but I'm still in a brace.



Sorry the list was long!