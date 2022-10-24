An argument with a sibling, parent, cousin, aunt, uncle, great-grandma, grandpa, etc.

Once my stepmom told be to take a walk around our neighborhood with my brother. So I did. At one point, we had an argument. I don't really remember what it was about, but I do remember it sort of switched subjects and we started arguing about each other's grammar. It wasn't funny at the time but now it is.

