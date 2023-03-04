1submissions
Hey Pandas, What Was One Event That Proved You Had Caring Friends?
What is one time you knew your friends really cared, loved, or protected you? Let me know!
3rd grade, 2 years after my mom had died...I was a jerk because I was going through my first long-term foster home. I was an absolute jerk to everyone including my friends, but they stuck with me til I switched schools at the end of the year. I'm still friends with one of them, 5 years later.