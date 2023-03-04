What is one time you knew your friends really cared, loved, or protected you? Let me know!

#1

3rd grade, 2 years after my mom had died...I was a jerk because I was going through my first long-term foster home. I was an absolute jerk to everyone including my friends, but they stuck with me til I switched schools at the end of the year. I'm still friends with one of them, 5 years later.

Madally
