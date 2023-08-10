0submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What The Cutest Couple Story You Know?
I wanna read up and feel lonely afterward.
This post may include affiliate links.
0submissions
1week left
I wanna read up and feel lonely afterward.
This post may include affiliate links.
Young man started work as a buster in a restaurant. Bartender liked him, told him how she wished she could just put him in a box and save him for when her daughter grows up. Daughter grew up, they started dating... they are now happily married with two kids, manage/are slowly buying the restaurant, and mother-in-law came back to help out in the restaurant.
Young man started work as a buster in a restaurant. Bartender liked him, told him how she wished she could just put him in a box and save him for when her daughter grows up. Daughter grew up, they started dating... they are now happily married with two kids, manage/are slowly buying the restaurant, and mother-in-law came back to help out in the restaurant.