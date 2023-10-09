7submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Stereotypes Do You Know About Wales?
Just curious to see what the rest of the world knows about Wales.
This post may include affiliate links.
Breathtaking countryside.
Very friendly people.
Not much actually, except long place names and the language being supressed for a long time, not really stereotypes
Sheep jokes? Are those still a thing? (I’m old)
A few I heard before visiting:
The Welsh take any and every opportunity to tell you that they are Welsh
Always singing
Obsessed with sex
Will support whichever team is playing against England in any sport
Get super excited to meet other Welsh people outside of Wales
Great for banter, but don't anyone date take the p**s out of Wales or Welsh culture.
Public transport is shite
Great sense of humour
Think they can drink like the Irish, but can't (but a close 3rd behind the Scots).
After visiting Wales (and having a Welshman as a very close friend), I can confirm that the following are true:
See all above.
Have great beaches
People so pale/white you can see what they are thinking?
They hate the English