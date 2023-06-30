In honour of Alan Arkin, who played Captain Yossarian: "Live forever, or die in the attempt". What rule was just too hard to follow?

#1

At my school, there's a rule that states you can't use the bathroom in the classes directly after or before lunch. Fụck that. I understand the reasoning behind it but if I get my period unexpectedly, I'm going to the bathroom. It's as simple as that

strange_dandelion (she/her)
fair_weather_rose (she/they)
That sounds like a very stupid rule. We're not allowed to use the bathroom (or leave the classroom for any other reason) during the first 10 or last 10 minutes of class (classes are 50 minutes long), but most teachers ignore that rule.

1
#2

The "no hats" policy at my school. 90% of teachers don't care, and while it does get a bit annoying getting yelled at by random teachers i don't know in the hallways, its usually fine. Hats are too important on an accessory for me to not wear.

fair_weather_rose (she/they)
