Hey Pandas, What Made You Join The Bored Panda Community?
We've all got our stories to tell. Personally, my teacher used a list here for an assignment and I started exploring the site after. I used to kind of float, but I finally made an account so I'd be able to comment.
Came to the sight looking for those threads about karens that i enjoyed reading. Eventually saw a comment I wanted to reply to. After that I gave all my details to Lithuanian internet strangers and I've been here ever since.