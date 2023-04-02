Whether it’s life advice, finding a job, dating, etc. What advice was given to you that today seems so far-fetched, you can’t believe they even suggested it?

#1

My dad used to tell me to take my pay check, bank 1/2 of it right away and don’t touch it, pay bills with the rest. Whatever is left is your play money until you get paid again. I really don’t know how much $50 for 2 weeks gets me.

Andy Smith
