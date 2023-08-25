We all have our own little phobias. Personally, I never step on the manholes. Ever. I feel like they'll fall out from under me! Which may sound random but is actually the whole idea of this post.

What makes you feel all nervous even though there's no reason to fear? Roller coaster breaking? Aquarium glass shattering and waves and sharks crashing down on you? Please, do tell me! Let me know all your greatest weaknesses, MWAHAHA!!!